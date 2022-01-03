Ducati to introduce 11 new motorcycles in India this year

Italian superbike maker Ducati on Monday said it will introduce 11 new motorcycles in the Indian market this year.

New launches would include all new models like the Scrambler 800 Urban Motard, Streetfighter V2, Multistrada V2, Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, Streetfighter V4 SP, MY22 Panigale V4 and the X.

''We promised to launch 15 new models at the start of 2021, and despite the tumultuous year for the auto sector, we managed to keep that promise, and now the BSVI range for Ducati is complete in India,'' Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said in a statement.

Globally, the third quarter of 2021, turned out to be the best in Ducati's history, with a growth of 3 per cent over the same period of 2020, and 25 per cent as compared to 2019, he added.

''It is commendable how Ducati has stood strong through thick and thin, especially in the last 2 years, and thanks to that, we are ready with yet another year of back-to-back launches,'' Chandra said.

The first quarter of 2022 will commence with the launch of the Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro, followed by the Panigale V2 Bayliss Edition, livery of which is inspired by the 996R, the company said.

Post that, the Multistrada V2 will make its way to India, redeveloped with key focus on ergonomics, weight reduction, and engine updates, followed by the all-new Scrambler 800 Urban Motard, it added.

The second quarter would see the introduction of the all-new Streetfighter V4 SP, the new trim of Panigale V4 and the all-new Streetfighter V2, Ducati said.

Topping these up will be the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, the fastest Multistrada ever, and the XDiavel Poltrona Frau, made in collaboration with the luxury Italian furniture brand, it stated.

The later part of 2022, would see the launch of a new version of Panigale V4SP and the all-new Ducati DesertX, the first Ducati motorcycle in modern history to feature a 21-inch front wheel, the company noted.



