Drop in banking transactions seen: SBI

New Delhi: The nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak has led to a decline in banking transactions at SBI but customers are using online and digital modes as usual, a senior official of the state-run lender said.

Online transactions are going on but overall there is a decline in banking activities, P K Gupta, Head of Retail, Payments & Digital Banking, State Bank of India (SBI) said.

He mentioned that amid the lockdown, the bank is coordinating with state and district authorities on the opening of branches and the time period of operations.

"What our people are doing at the local level is that in consultation with the state governments or with the district authorities, they are deciding on which branches to open, how many to open and for how much time to open," Gupta told PTI.

He said in the last two days, most of SBI branches were open with a staggered time slot and transactions were witnessed on both the days.

"The number of transactions which we did on Monday was about half of that on normal days, and at branches, the number of transactions is even onefourth actually," Gupta said. He mentioned that SBI is giving banking services to whosoever is able to reach its branches.