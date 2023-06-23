 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Enters Into Trade Generics Business In India With The Launch Of ‘RGenX'
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 03:15 PM IST
article-image
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Enters Into Trade Generics Business in India With The Launch Of ‘RGenX' | Image: Dr. Reddy's (Representative)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, a global pharmaceutical company, on Friday announced its entry into the trade generics business in India with the launch of its new dedicated division ‘RGenX’, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Through this, Dr. Reddy’s aims to provide patients with access to a wider range of products and increased affordability. The new business will further the company’s goal of reaching over 1.5 billion patients by 2030.

Dr. Reddy’s aims to roll out its trade generics across cities and towns in India, including rural areas. The company will work closely with its channel partners to ensure availability of its products.

“India is a key focus market for us. Today’s announcement is a continuation of our effort to build a well-rounded business in India. We continue to strengthen our branded generics business in India by growing brands, new product launches, productivity enhancement through digital and analytics, and select strategic acquisitions," said M.V. Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, India and Emerging Markets.

article-image

