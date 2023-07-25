Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Allots 2,424 Equity Shares to Employees As Stock Option | Image: Dr Reddy’s (Representative)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories on Tuesday announced the allotment of 2,424 equity shares of ₹5 each of the company, fully paid up, to employees pursuant to exercise of their Stock Option, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The equity shares were divided as per the following detail:

i) 325 equity shares of ₹5 each, pursuant to Dr. Reddy's Employees Stock Option Scheme, 2002.

ii) 2,099 equity shares of ₹5 each underlying 2,099 ADRs pursuant to Dr. Reddy's Employees ADR Stock Option Scheme, 2007.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd Shares

The shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories on Tuesday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹5,410.75, up by 0.35 percent.