Dr Reddy’s, ICICI Lombard tie up for pilot launch of integrated cashless digital health solution

SVAAS Wellness Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited today announced a partnership for the pilot launch of a first-of-its-kind cashless outpatient offering in India.

For Dr Reddy’s, it will bring together four key touch points in the journey of outpatient healthcare and wellness –doctor consultations, pathology laboratories and diagnostic services, pharmacies, and insurance – through various collaborations. For ICICI Lombard, it will enable it to offer its wellness solutions through its comprehensive ILTakeCare app to a larger set of health conscious consumers, it said in a press statement.

To start with, these services will be provided in the cities of Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. It will be scaled up to key metros and tier 1 cities in the coming months. As part of the pilot, these holistic offerings will be available through ICICI Lombard’s unique wellness and insurance related app, ILTakeCare.

Users will benefit from cashless access to consultation from doctors and healthcare professionals across specialisations and geographies, pathology laboratories and diagnostic services, pharmacies, and a comprehensive support centre, all on a simple, easily accessible mobile platform. It offers options of in-person as well as remote tele/video consultations, home sample collections and medicine deliveries, digital health record management and a comprehensive support and fulfilment system.

M V Ramana, CEO – Branded Markets (India & Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddy’s, said, “The current pandemic has strongly underscored the importance of digital healthcare services. While telemedicine has picked up pace in India in recent times, there is a growing need for high-quality outpatient care that is holistic, credible and addresses concerns around user experience. Through our initiative called ‘SVAAS’—meaning ‘breath’—we will endeavour to go beyond traditional pharmaceutical offerings and provide a comprehensive but simplified healthcare solution to people in managing their healthcare needs. Beyond the pilot, we will aim to use our own SVAAS digital platform and work with multiple established partners."

Alok Agarwal, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard said: “ We are delighted to partner with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories for this unique initiative, starting with the South markets of Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. Customers in these locations would be able to get their needs pertaining to doctor consultation, diagnostics, and pharmacy addressed conveniently through our ILTakeCare app. Add to this, the vast network of SVAAS that will be of immense associated value to customers.”