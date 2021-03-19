Dr. Reddy's appoints Prachi Mohapatra as Marketing Head, OTC, Emerging Markets

Dr. Reddy's has appointed Prachi Mohapatra as Marketing Head, OTC, Emerging Markets. She is a business oriented marketing head with a keen interest in brand and business building. She works with a high performance team of Marketers/digital marketer, in-store experience Designers and Business Analysts. She has over 15 years of experience in Brand Marketing. Prior to joining Dr. Reddy’s she worked with Future Group for 5 years as CMO - FBB, the fashion retail chain by Future Group. Prior to FBB, she worked with Oriflame Cosmetics as Brand & Communications Head, South Asia.