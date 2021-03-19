Business

Updated on

Dr. Reddy's appoints Prachi Mohapatra as Marketing Head, OTC, Emerging Markets

By FPJ Bureau

Dr. Reddy's appoints Prachi Mohapatra as Marketing Head, OTC, Emerging Markets

Dr. Reddy's has appointed Prachi Mohapatra as Marketing Head, OTC, Emerging Markets. She is a business oriented marketing head with a keen interest in brand and business building. She works with a high performance team of Marketers/digital marketer, in-store experience Designers and Business Analysts. She has over 15 years of experience in Brand Marketing. Prior to joining Dr. Reddy’s she worked with Future Group for 5 years as CMO - FBB, the fashion retail chain by Future Group. Prior to FBB, she worked with Oriflame Cosmetics as Brand & Communications Head, South Asia.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in