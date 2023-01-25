Dr Reddy's announced grant of Stock Options to the eligible employees under ESOS | Image: Dr. Reddy'S (Representative)

Dr Reddy's has announced that the Nomination, Governance and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the grant of Stock Options to the eligible employees under the Employees Stock Option Schemes of the Company, via an exchange filing.

The company grands 3,234 stocks are granted at Rs. 4,338/- as exercise price per share under the Indian Stock Options of Dr. Reddy’s Stock Option Scheme, 2018.

The release is pursuant to the disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

