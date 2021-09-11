Dr Pawan Goenka to head Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center: Report

Pawan Goenka, former managing director, Mahindra and Mahindra, is now set to become the new Chairperson of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre, according to a CNBC-TV18 tweet.
Dr Pawan Goenka, retired on April 2 as Managing Director of Mahindra & Mahindra. He also served on the boards of several Mahindra Group Companies both domestic and international. Currently, he is chairman, Steering Committee for Advancing Local value-add and Exports (SCALE) Committee.
A mechanical engineer from IIT, Kanpur and Ph.D from Cornell University, U.S.A ; Dr Goenka started his career with General Motors' R&D Centre in Detroit, U.S.A. from 1979 to 1993. Thereafter, he joined Mahindra & Mahindra as General Manager (R&D) and led the development of highly successful vehicles including the iconic Scorpio. He was later appointed COO (Automotive Sector) in April 2003, President (Automotive Sector) in September 2005, President (Automotive & Farm Equipment Sectors) in April 2010. Further, he was promoted as Executive Director and President (AFS) on the Board of the Company on 23rd September 2013, according to Auto Car.