Dr Pawan Goenka to head Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center: Report

Pawan Goenka, former managing director, Mahindra and Mahindra, is now set to become the new Chairperson of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre, according to a CNBC-TV18 tweet.

Dr Pawan Goenka, retired on April 2 as Managing Director of Mahindra & Mahindra. He also served on the boards of several Mahindra Group Companies both domestic and international. Currently, he is chairman, Steering Committee for Advancing Local value-add and Exports (SCALE) Committee.

A mechanical engineer from IIT, Kanpur and Ph.D from Cornell University, U.S.A ; Dr Goenka started his career with General Motors' R&D Centre in Detroit, U.S.A. from 1979 to 1993. Thereafter, he joined Mahindra & Mahindra as General Manager (R&D) and led the development of highly successful vehicles including the iconic Scorpio. He was later appointed COO (Automotive Sector) in April 2003, President (Automotive Sector) in September 2005, President (Automotive & Farm Equipment Sectors) in April 2010. Further, he was promoted as Executive Director and President (AFS) on the Board of the Company on 23rd September 2013, according to Auto Car.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 06:37 PM IST