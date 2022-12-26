Dr Nabhit Kapur leads the way for Sustainable Development Goals in Healthcare

Sustainable development is one of the major concerns of the world at this stage of the 20th century. Yet just talking about it will do no help. It is those who desire change and consequently act to make a difference who are the leaders of the global scenario.

One such organisation that has taken the huge responsibility of uniting people across the world and bringing us towards global peace and well-being for all is World Fund for Development and Planning. WDFP is an intergovernmental organisation with UN consultative status OSAA having multilateral treaties with various countries. WFDP is involved in some of the most widely debated and influential projects of the century such as fostering education, health promotion, sports sponsorship, refugees support, economic integration, women empowerment, infrastructure development, innovation and combating extremist ideologies. However, while every organisation has a motive, bringing that goal into existence is something that should be spearheaded by a person of authority and knowledge. On this note, we introduce Dr Nabhit Kapur who has been nominated as the head of the department for health as part of sustainable development goals. He is also a representative to United Nations in New York.

Dr Nabhit Kapur has always been an avid student of psychology and grew up including it as a part of his academic learning. Along the way, Dr Nabhit Kapur developed an interest in core mental health. He knew that his budding expertise in the subject would only be brought to fruition if he used it for the greater good. This is why with an extensive career working as a part of other such motives and organisations Dr Nabhit Kapur chose to align with WFDP as their head of department health in 2022. Dr Nabhit Kapur’s area of focus mostly lies in mental health and well-being. He says, " I think the government and consequently their institutions have a huge role to play upon mental health and well-being of an individual. This is why I am a big advocate for countries signing treatise for development in terms of well-being rather than just economic growth."

Apart from working towards building a healthier society Dr Nabhit Kapur also hopes to develop his policies and conventions as a means of bringing together all corners of the world in a bid to achieve world peace. "Being diplomatic is of utmost importance, especially in a world fraught with socio-political struggles. States and their leaders have to come together if we want harmony to exist not only on a macro level but also among our citizens.", Dr Nabhit Kapur elaborates.

Dr Nabhit Kapur is just one of the many more individuals working behind the name of WFDP to create a better tomorrow. We hope that the youth of our nation can take inspiration from a man with such noble intentions and truly rise to the occasion as the future of our country.

https://www.wfdp-igo.org/