Dr. Manmohan Singh Joins Nirvasa Healthcare as Vice President, Medical Affairs

Dr. Manmohan Singh, Vice President, Medical Affairs, Nirvasa Healthcare |

Nirvasa, a multi-specialty Digital Health Clinic, announces that Dr. Manmohan Singh has been appointed as its Vice President of Medical Affairs. In his new role, Dr. Manmohan Singh will lead the company in developing and implementing its strategic vision for medical affairs. Dr. Singh is a veteran public health professional with more than a decade of experience in the field of digital healthcare. His leadership is expected to enhance Nirvasa’s quality of personalised healthcare delivery and enhance patient care further.

Dr. Singh has a proven track record of building digital engagement and programs catered towards chronic disorders such as diabetes, bone health, coronary artery disorder, and overall women’s health. His expertise in epidemiology, medical affairs, clinical research, project management, digital therapeutics, liaison, and communication, will help Nirvasa scale and expand its digital healthcare services further.

Amitoz Singh, the Founder & CEO of Nirvasa, expressed his thoughts on the new appointment, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Singh to our close-knit team at Nirvasa. Being a seasoned healthcare professional with a deep understanding of the evolving digital healthcare space makes him an invaluable asset to our company. I am very confident that Dr.Singh’s expertise and vision will help us achieve Nirvasa’s mission of making high-quality personalised treatments & comprehensive care accessible to everyone in the country.

Dr. Singh has hands-on experience in guiding clinical research teams and has proactively worked to create real-world evidence for oncology, infections, cardiometabolic disorders, antimicrobial resistance, renal transplants, and the validation of medical devices and sensors like portable ECGs and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), cellular glucometers, and depression.

He has also authored several research papers and white papers for industry projects. He was involved in phase I&II studies for surgical devices, probiotics and prebiotics, nutrition, recurrent respiratory infections, and CAD registries.

Embarking on his new role, Dr. Manmohan Singh, Vice President of Nirvasa, remarked, "I am excited to take on this new responsibility and become a part of a transformative journey. Nirvasa’s goal to transform access to digital healthcare is inspirational, and I am thrilled to be a part of it. I look forward to partnering with the talented teams of doctors, healthcare professionals, and technicians to make the company’s vision a reality."

