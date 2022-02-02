DPIIT to soon approach Cabinet on FDI proposal for LIC: Anurag Jain

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will soon approach the Union Cabinet to seek its approval on changes in the foreign direct investment (FDI) policy to facilitate disinvestment of the country's largest insurer LIC, Secretary Anurag Jain said.

Anurag Jain added that an inter-ministerial consultation on the matter is at its last stage.

''All the comments that will come (from different departments) will be supportive (of the proposal),'' Jain said.

The DPIIT is making changes in the FDI policy to facilitate disinvestment of LIC, after taking views from the finance ministry.

According to the current FDI policy, 74 per cent foreign investment is permitted under the automatic route in the insurance sector.

