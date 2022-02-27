DPIIT to organize post-Budget webinar on economic growth on Monday

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Sunday said it will organise a post-Budget webinar on Monday on creating synergies for accelerated economic growth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address all participants on the vision of GatiShakti and its convergence with the Budget 2022, it said in a statement.

Following the prime minister's address, participants will break out into five simultaneous sessions covering various aspects of the logistics sector in India.

DPIIT Secretary Anurag Jain will lead the session on 'Nation as a whole approach' to introduce a new vision of integrated planning and synchronised time-bound implementation.

''This session will focus on the GatiShakti National Master Plan portal that has been developed by the Bhaskaracharya Institute of Space Application Geo-informatics, which will provide real-time inputs to stakeholders through a dynamic Geographic Information System interface,'' it added.

The other senior officials who will participate include Road Transport and Highways Secretary Giridhar Aramane, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

The PM GatiShakti National Master Plan is an integrated plan, which will address the missing gaps to ensure seamless movement of people, goods and services.

