Downward spiral continues as weak global cues weigh on D Street; Reliance Industries lead market slump

The benchmark stock market indices closed lower in a day marked with volatile trading on back of global clues and SGX. The Nifty had a gap-down opening and bounced back from lower level and made an intraday low at 16142.10 level and closed the session with a loss of 109.40 points. However, Bank nifty closed the session at 34275.40 level with a loss of 315.80 points.

Nearly 31 out of Nifty 50 stocks ended in red which suggest broad-based selling. Bank Nifty was down 0.80 percent. India VIX was above 22 levels, rising 4 percent

At close, the Sensex was down 364.91 points or 0.67 percent at 54,470.67, NSE Nifty was down 109.40 points or 0.67 percent at 16,301.90. About 1,036 shares have advanced, 2,353 shares declined, and 140 shares are unchanged.

Among top Nifty loser were Reliance Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel. Gainers were Power Grid Corporation, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Auto, Infosys and Divis Labs.

Palak Kothari, Research Associate, Choice Broking said, technically, the Nifty has formed a Doji Kind of candlestick pattern on a daily chart which indicates indecision between buyer and seller. Furthermore, the Nifty has taken a support at 78.60 percent Fibonacci Retracement level of its previous up move which shows a northward movement towards its upside level of 61.8 percent. Moreover, Nifty has taken support from the lower band of Bollinger on an hourly chart which is a sign of short-term reversal in the counter. However, the momentum indicators STOCHASTIC is trading with positive crossover as well as divergence has been seen on an hourly chart which indicates bounce back momentum. The Nifty may find support around 16000 levels, while on the upside 16,600 may act as an immediate hurdle for the Nifty. On the other hand, Bank Nifty has support at 33,800 levels while resistance at 35,000 levels

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 03:42 PM IST