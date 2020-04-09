Dow Jones CEO Will Lewis to step down

Dow Jones Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Will Lewis is now stepping down from his position, said parent media organisation News Corp on Wednesday.
However, Lewis will continue to work with his team during the coronavirus crisis over the next month while a successor to Lewis is announced in the ensuing weeks.
Will Lewis took charge as the CEO of Dow Jones in 2014 after he served as the Chief Creative Officer at News Corp in 2013.
More details awaited.
