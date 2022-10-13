Double trouble for India as inflation hits 5-month high with worst industrial production in 18 months caused by crop loss

Crops have been hit by heavy rainfall in northern states. | Twitter @sethia_b

Because of 500 per cent more rainfall than normal in the month of October, farmers in North India have lost their crops right before harvest. The shortfall of rice, wheat and sugar along with vegetables is likely to trigger further price rise, since sowing of kharif crop is also down by 5 per cent. This explains why inflation is the highest in five months at 7.41 per cent, while industrial production is at its worst in one and a half years.



RBI consistently failing to buckle inflation



The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) is at -0.8 per cent, and this is its first contraction in the past 17 months, which is expected to accelerate RBI rate hikes further. The food inflation on the other hand is at a 22-month-high, and since inflation has been above RBI’s target for three straight months, the regulator will have to explain its failure to the government. The target is set at 4 per cent and with a 2 per cent variation, inflation hitting 6 per cent is acceptable. The consistent price rise comes at a time when the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has said that inflation will be down to 4 per cent in two years.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has already stepped in to assure the country that the next budget will focus on sustaining growth and keeping prices in control in the face of rising inflation.



What does lower IIP indicate?



As for lower industrial production, negative performance by nine sectors including tobacco, textile, furniture, pharma and rubber has led to India’s dismal IIP. The index tracks monthly production activity for three key segments, mining, manufacturing and power generation. It is released by the central statistical organisation (CSO) and is used by the country’s central bank as well as private companies and analysts for decision-making.The base year before 2017 to compare industrial production was 2004-2005, but it was then changed to 2011-2012.



Climate change to make things worse?



With production of rice and wheat hit by a prolonged monsoon, the government might ban exports, but wheat prices had hit record race despite restrictions earlier this year, instead of curbing inflation. Further extreme events such as droughts and floods caused by climate change are likely to hit India harder, since it impacts 55 per cent of India’s inflation market.