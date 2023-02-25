Double digit salary hikes are here to stay: Aon predicts 10.3% pay hikes for Indians in 2023 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

There is some positive news for Indian employees despite reports of layoffs making headlines.

Pay increases in India are anticipated to increase by 10.3% in 2023, according to the 28th Annual Salary Increase Study by professional services company Aon.

The planned pay increase is still expected to be in the double digits despite worries about economic volatility, which may be due to a high attrition rate of 21.4% in 2022.

The real wage increase was 10.6% in 2022, which was a little higher. Data from 1,400 organisations in more than 40 industries were examined in the study.

Expected wage

With expected wage increases of 6.3%, 5.2%, and 4.8% for China, the United States, and the United Kingdom, respectively, India has the largest salary increase among the main international economies. For Brazil, it is 7.2%.

“With back-to-back double-digit increments, India Inc. continues to be bullish on talent despite fears of global macroeconomic uncertainty. Organizations are increasingly prioritizing their spends towards top performances, key talent and high potential talent,” says Pritish Gandhi, Aon Director & India Practice Leader, Executive Compensation & Governance.

The largest projected pay increase for 2023, across all industries, is expected for technology platforms and products (12.9%), followed by e-commerce (12.2%). It is 10.7%, 10.1%, and 10.1%, respectively, for financial institutions, FMCG/FMCD, and technology and consulting services.

The expected income gains in industries including telecom, health sciences, transportation services/logistics, and automotive/vehicle manufacturing were all less than 10%.

Awards significant employees

Businesses still award significant employee cohorts with unique raises. Employees with a high potential or vital abilities received a 15.7% raise in 2022 compared to top performers, who received a 16.5% raise.

Also, professionals with digital abilities that are in demand by any company that needs digital disruption received a 15.1% pay raise.

The survey reveals that the hiring outlook for India inc. remains positive with 19% saying they have an aggressive hiring outlook while 56% say they have a normal hiring outlook. 23% have a very selective hiring outlook while 3% say they are looking at a hiring freeze.

Also, 75% organizations foresee a considerable improvement in business outlook in 2023 while only 25% organizations report a negative impact of economic volatility.

Survey further reveals



The survey further reveals that while the merit increase projections (increase based on individual performance) remained steady at 7.8%, the non-merit salary increase projections (increases on top of merit increase such as market corrections, special adjustments and promotions) is expected to moderate to 2.8 percent, which is higher than the historical average.

This is particularly noteworthy at junior levels where the non-merit increase/projections are as high as 3.3%.