DoT revises policy on international roaming SIM cards

The Department of Telecom (DoT) said that it has revised policy for issue/renewal of no objection certificate (NOC) for sale/rent of international roaming SIM cards and global calling cards of foreign operators in India.

The Ministry of Communications said that the revised policy seeks to strengthen mechanism to protect interests of the Indian public visiting abroad and also streamline the procedures in line with the other licenses/registrations.

The revised policy mandates the no objection certificate holders to make provision for providing information regarding customer care service, contact details, escalation matrix, itemised bills, information related to tariff plans, services offered, etc.

The revised policy became effective from January 14, 2022.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 07:08 PM IST