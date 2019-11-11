DoT likely to file SLP in SC against Airtel-TTSL merger

New Delhi: The Department of Telecom (DoT) may challenge the Tata Teleservices (TTSL)-Airtel merger through a special leave petition in the Supreme Court this month following the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal's (TDSAT) approval of the deal in July, according highly placed sources here.

"The DoT is yet to take the merger of Airtel and Tata Teleservices on record. Airtel has operationalised it (the merger) based on an order from the TDSAT on its own.

The Department will be filing a special leave petition in the Supreme Court against the TDSAT order this month," an official source said.

A special leave petition (SLP) allows an individual to take special permission to be heard in appeal against any high court or tribunal verdict. Thus it is not an appeal but a petition filed in reference to a verdict.