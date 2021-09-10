DoT flags unauthorised sale of mobile signal booster by e-commerce firms, writes to Customs dept

The Department of Telecom (DoT) on Friday wrote to the Customs department flagging unauthorised sales of mobile signal boosters by some e-commerce firms and sought strict implementation of import rules to curb such practices.

The telecom department in a letter to the Chief Commissioner of Customs and Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) chairman said that it has come to its notice and has also been reported by the Intelligence Bureau about certain models of walkie-talkie sets are available for sale on some e-commerce platforms without any compliance to the regulatory requirement of the department.

The mobile signal booster and walkie-talkie sets fall under the category of transmission apparatus incorporating reception apparatus which are not permitted to be imported without a licence.

"Whilst, the department is continuing to take appropriate action in this regard in cases of violation, but to restrict the inflow of such unauthorised wireless equipment including mobile signal booster/repeater in the country, it is requested to strictly enforce the provisions enshrined in the import policy of DGFT in this regard," the letter said.

In February, the wireless technology monitoring group of the DoT brought down 140 illegal mobile signal boosters during a week-long raid in the national capital. The raids were conducted between February 18 and 24 in several parts of Delhi, including Connaught Place, Hauz Khas and Nehru Place. Last year, DoT officials seized and removed around 400 illegal mobile signals.

The unauthorised mobile signal repeaters and walkie-talkie can help anti-social elements set-up illegal communication infrastructure.

Most people also use these equipment to boost mobile signals in their premises which adversely impacts telecom networks in surrounding areas resulting in call drops, poor call quality etc.

"Further, notice has also been served to various e-commerce platforms to refrain themselves from selling/facilitating the selling of unauthorised wireless equipment including signal repeaters/boosters. Few of such e-commerce platforms have complied with the instructions. However, such unauthorised wireless equipment including mobile signal repeaters/boosters are still available for sale on some of the e-commerce platforms and in the grey market," the letter said.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 06:22 PM IST