 'Don’t Chase The Highest Paycheck': Business Tycoon Harsh Goenka Urges Young Professionals To Focus On Learning And Networking
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'Don’t Chase The Highest Paycheck': Business Tycoon Harsh Goenka Urges Young Professionals To Focus On Learning And Networking

'Don’t Chase The Highest Paycheck': Business Tycoon Harsh Goenka Urges Young Professionals To Focus On Learning And Networking

In his post, he highlighted about the importance of building connections instead of merely chasing the highest salary.

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 08:01 PM IST
article-image
'Don’t Chase The Highest Paycheck': Harsh Goenka Urges Young Professionals To Focus On Learning And Networking |

In today’s fast-paced job market where young professionals often find themselves prioritising about immediate financial gains over long-term career development, Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, recently shared valuable insights on how to navigate the early stages of one’s career effectively.

In his post, Goenka wrote, "Early in your career, don’t chase the highest paycheck. Focus on roles that offer access to networks, training, and growth opportunities."

"Long-term value comes from what you learn, not just what you earn." he added further.

In his post, he highlighted about the importance of building connections instead of merely chasing the highest salary. He believes that the foundation of a successful career is laid through meaningful interactions and learning opportunities.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Western Railway Takes Major Steps To Guarantee Hygienic Meals For Passengers; Check Details Inside
Mumbai: Western Railway Takes Major Steps To Guarantee Hygienic Meals For Passengers; Check Details Inside
BGT 2024-25: Cameron Green Doubtful For Test Series Against Team India Due To Back Injury
BGT 2024-25: Cameron Green Doubtful For Test Series Against Team India Due To Back Injury
'CCTV Mandatory in Schools': CBSE Releases New Guidelines for Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2025
'CCTV Mandatory in Schools': CBSE Releases New Guidelines for Class 10 & 12 Board Exams 2025
Zomato Co-Founder Akriti Chopra Resigns After 13 Years; Company Issues Official Announcement
Zomato Co-Founder Akriti Chopra Resigns After 13 Years; Company Issues Official Announcement

Netizens Reactions

Netizens have reacted positively to Goenka’s post, highlighting the relevance of his advice in a world driven by instant gratification.

Responding to a Goenka's post, an X user wrote "our value rises when your organisation recognises you as an asset. That’s the moment you gain control over your worth, both within your company & in the broader industry. Always be an asset & never a liability is the mantra."

Another user added, "Absolutely in start of career find your interest and not to look for money. Growth will follow you as you followed your passion."

"Really? High paying jobs offer you networking, training, growth opportunities and lot more. So guys go for high paying jobs and don’t let yourself be undervalued," wrote an X user.

Screengrab of the comments

Screengrab of the comments |

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Zomato Co-Founder Akriti Chopra Resigns After 13 Years; Company Issues Official Announcement

Zomato Co-Founder Akriti Chopra Resigns After 13 Years; Company Issues Official Announcement

'Don’t Chase The Highest Paycheck': Business Tycoon Harsh Goenka Urges Young Professionals To...

'Don’t Chase The Highest Paycheck': Business Tycoon Harsh Goenka Urges Young Professionals To...

Adani’s April Moon Retail Acquires 74% Stake In Cococart Ventures For ₹200 Crores

Adani’s April Moon Retail Acquires 74% Stake In Cococart Ventures For ₹200 Crores

TRAI Releases Consultation Paper On Spectrum Auction For Satcom Services

TRAI Releases Consultation Paper On Spectrum Auction For Satcom Services

'Aut Zuck aut Nihil': Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Roman-Inspired T-shirt Steals Spotlight At AR...

'Aut Zuck aut Nihil': Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Roman-Inspired T-shirt Steals Spotlight At AR...