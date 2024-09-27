'Don’t Chase The Highest Paycheck': Business Tycoon Harsh Goenka Urges Young Professionals To Focus On Learning And Networking

'Don’t Chase The Highest Paycheck': Harsh Goenka Urges Young Professionals To Focus On Learning And Networking |

In today’s fast-paced job market where young professionals often find themselves prioritising about immediate financial gains over long-term career development, Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, recently shared valuable insights on how to navigate the early stages of one’s career effectively.

In his post, Goenka wrote, "Early in your career, don’t chase the highest paycheck. Focus on roles that offer access to networks, training, and growth opportunities."

"Long-term value comes from what you learn, not just what you earn." he added further.

In his post, he highlighted about the importance of building connections instead of merely chasing the highest salary. He believes that the foundation of a successful career is laid through meaningful interactions and learning opportunities.

Netizens Reactions

Netizens have reacted positively to Goenka’s post, highlighting the relevance of his advice in a world driven by instant gratification.

Responding to a Goenka's post, an X user wrote "our value rises when your organisation recognises you as an asset. That’s the moment you gain control over your worth, both within your company & in the broader industry. Always be an asset & never a liability is the mantra."

Another user added, "Absolutely in start of career find your interest and not to look for money. Growth will follow you as you followed your passion."

"Really? High paying jobs offer you networking, training, growth opportunities and lot more. So guys go for high paying jobs and don’t let yourself be undervalued," wrote an X user.