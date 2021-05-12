Donation process transparent; 95% of items delivered to rightful beneficiaries without delay: Niti Aayog

The entire process of foreign aid to fight the second wave of COVID-19 is transparent, and so far 87 consignments from 28 countries have been received and delivered without delay to the states, the government think tank Niti Aayog said on Wednesday.

The Aayog further said that distribution is based on a standard operating procedure and all states/UTs have been supported to date.

"The entire process of foreign aid is transparent, digital & end-to-end. We have a system where donors can track their consignments. The very fact that 95 per cent of received items have been delivered to rightful beneficiaries, without delay, is testimony to this," the Niti Aayog said in a tweet.