Domestic PV sales spurt 5% in Nov on festive fuel

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India increased by 4.65 per cent to 2,64,898 units in November as against 2,53,139 units in the same monthlast year riding onthe back of festive demand, auto industry body SIAM said on Friday.

According to the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler sales rose 13.43per centto 16,00,379 units, compared with 14,10,939 units in the same month last year. Motorcycle sales were at 10,26,705 units as against 8,93,538 units in November 2019, up 14.9 per cent.

Scooter sales were also up by 9.29 per cent at 5,02,561 units from 4,59,851 units in the same month last year. Three-wheeler sales, however, declined by 57.64 per cent to 23,626 units last monthas against 55,778units in November 2019.

"We have witnessed an increase in wholesalenumbers in the month of November, where passenger vehicles grew by 4.65 per cent and two-wheelers by 13.43 per cent over the corresponding monthof last year, primarily on account of the festive season," SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said.

The retail sales of twowheelers lag behind the wholesale sales numbers but would evenout over a period, as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) engage with their dealers, he added.