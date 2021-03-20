Domestic flights to become costlier

The Civil Aviation Ministry has decided to increase minimum air fares by five per cent. This is mainly due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country which led to decline in passenger numbers in addition to rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices. The ministry also added that it will continue with the existing 80 per cent cap on capacity.

Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri took to the microblogging site to share the details. He tweeted, “Last few days have seen a decline in the number of air passengers largely due to restrictions and imposition of compulsory RT-PCR test by various states. Due to this we have decided to retain the permissible (capacity) limit to 80 percent of the schedule."

He also stated there has been a continuous rise in the price of ATF so it has been decided to increase the lower fare band by 5 percent keeping the upper fare band unchanged.