Doceree closes $11 mn Series A funding round led by Eight Roads Ventures

Doceree, global network of physician-only platforms for programmatic messaging, today announced the completion of $11 million Series A funding round led by Eight Roads Ventures, a global investment firm backed by Fidelity. F-Prime Capital and Alkemi Growth Capital also participated in the round.

Doceree will use the funds to scale its global operations, expand partnerships, augment its product portfolio and advance the platform’s measurement and behavior lift capabilities to bring greater transparency to results. The funding will also help it embolden healthcare professional (HCP) communications for pharma and life sciences brands, agencies and health information technology platforms, it said in a press statement.

Harshit Jain, M.D., Founder & Global CEO, Doceree, said. “Our identity resolution technology and tailored products for different markets that adhere to the country-specific regulations and guidelines make it easy for pharma brands to engage with HCPs on digital mediums, while enabling publishers to improve engagement on their platforms with relevant medical information from pharmaceutical and life sciences brands.”

Doceree’s industry-first solutions, powered by proprietary identity-resolution technology, ESPYIANTM, enable messaging and targeting of HCPs on endemic (sites physicians visit for knowledge, professional enhancement or to connect with their peer group) and point-of-care (platforms where physicians tend to their patients) platforms. The platform enhances engagement between pharma companies and their target audience through its global publisher network in a fast-evolving digital pharma marketing ecosystem, it said in the statement.

Founded in 2019 by Harshit, a former physician who transitioned into the healthcare marketing space, Doceree empowers pharma brands and media agencies with solutions that seamlessly reach HCPs on professional HCP networks and within their digital workflow to achieve better patient health outcomes.

Ashish Venkataramani, Partner, Eight Roads Ventures, said, “Pharma marketers navigate significant complexity across point-of-care systems and health information systems. Doceree’s technology platform seeks to disrupt the fragmented value chain for digital messaging to physicians, and will be at the forefront of this promising sector.”

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 08:36 PM IST