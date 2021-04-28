Do not scan QR codes; SBI explains how to avoid online transaction fraud

State Bank of India, the country’s largest public sector bank, has issued a warning to its account holders. In a tweet, SBI has cautioned its account holders not to scan QR code.
QR code fraud has become increasingly common in recent days with the rise in online transactions, as due to lockdown and restricted travel more people conduct financial transactions through internet-based mediums.
As online transactions have become a necessity in pandemic times, one must be extremely vigilant and cautious while carrying it out. SBI has also uploaded a video from its official Twitter account to explain how QR code scan works.
Here is the YouTube tutorial
The video explains remember that scanning a QR code is always done for making payments, and never for receiving. The bank advises customers to hang their phones up when receiving such requests.
"Please understand, accepting a collect request of this sort or scanning a QR for receiving payment will always result in money getting debited from your account, on every single occasion. So, do not do that on any circumstance whatsoever while receiving money," the guide explains.
