DMRC in contempt of HC order, fails to furnish all bank account details: DAMEPL

Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt Ltd(DAMEPL) has filed an application in the Delhi High Court stating that DMRC, in contempt of Delhi HC, has failed to comply with the last order of the court passed on December 22.

DAMEPL had directed DMRC to make full disclosure of their all bank accounts.

The application was filed by DAMEPL is in response to DMRC's filed affidavit on January 5 in which it has made a partial/ limited disclosure of its bank accounts only with respect to Rs 1,642.69 crore out of the total funds of Rs 5,800.93 crore.

DAMEPL has requested Delhi HC to direct DMRC to comply with the previous order passed by the Court in letter and furnish complete details of all its bank accounts and the funds lying in those accounts along with the respective bank statements, on or before the next date of hearing i.e. January 11.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 05:22 PM IST