Dmart allots equity shares to employees as stock options

According to the regulatory filing, Dmart has allotted 2,77,649 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each at an exercise price of Rs. 299/- per equity share to eligible employees pursuant to exercise of options under Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2016 of the Company.

With this allotment, the paid up share capital of the company stands increased to Rs. 6,498,835,870 divided into 649,883,587 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each upon allotment.

Dmart Shares:

The shares of Dmart on Tuesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 3,434.65, up by 0.28 per cent.

