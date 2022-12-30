DLF to take legal action against Noida Authority over demand notice

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

DLF Ltd has announced that it will sue Noida Authority for issuing a demand notice for 2.3 billion rupees in compensation to the previous owner of the land on which the Mall of India is built.

Because the Noida Authority's claim is unjustified in light of the Supreme Court's ruling that the latter is required to pay damages, the company has chosen to file a lawsuit.

DLF previously won the aforementioned property lot in an open auction held by the Noida Authority, and it paid the full amount sought by the authority.

Later, Reddy Veeranna, the Bengaluru-based realtor who owned the parcel of land had filed petitions before Allahabad High Court and the Supreme Court demanding compensation.

The apex court, in its judgement said that Noida Authority was liable to pay the compensation amount because it had acquired the land, which DLF later purchased in a public auction.

According to DLF, it is not required to pay the compensation and that the authority's request to do so violates the ruling of the Supreme Court.