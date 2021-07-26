DLF Q1 consolidated net profit at Rs 337 cr aided by higher revenue

Realty major DLF Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net profit at Rs 337.17 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year on higher revenue.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 71.52 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income nearly doubled to Rs 1,242.27 crore in the April-June quarter of 2021-22 financial year from Rs 646.98 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, DLF said in a regulatory filing.

The company announced a dividend of Rs 2 per share for the last fiscal year.

"We are witnessing encouraging demand in the residential business. Since the pandemic, the inherent demand for homes has gone up, it has reaffirmed that home is the safest place and is an important asset class for most families," DLF said in a statement.