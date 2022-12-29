DLF issues clarification on media reports about notice from Noida authority

File/ Representative image

Through a regulatory filing, mall developer DLF has confirmed that it has received a notice for payment of more than Rs 234 crore, to the Noida authority, as reported by media organisations.

The authority has been ordered by the Supreme Court to pay Rs 295 crore as compensation to the owner of two plots of land, which it had allotted to DLF through an auction.

DLF has argued that it was a successful bidder in the process, and the onus to compensate the owner of the land is on the Noida authority. It will be taking the appropriate legal action and challenge the urban authority's notice.