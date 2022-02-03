Disruptors Capital gets SEBI nod for its Rs 120 cr debut VC fund

Disruptors Capital today announced the launch of its Rs 120 crore early-stage venture capital fund that will invest in tech startups across India, South-East Asia, and the Bay Area in the US.

The fund is registered and approved by SEBI as a Category-I Alternate Investment Fund (AIF), it said in a press statement.

It is founded by Raj Snehil Juneja. “During the course of my work, I noticed that the founders were struggling to raise institutional rounds due to structural gaps and lack of guidance during early stages of building their ventures,” said Juneja.

Disruptors Capital aims to bridge this gap for founders by supplementing capital with strategic guidance needed, in the early stages of breaking ground. The three key areas where they support their portfolio include business development (including KPI setups), fundraising and positioning for attracting talent.

Juneja said, “There is no dearth of young, smart, and driven talent in this country. However, very often for young founders, the missing piece is business intuition -- which is a function of years of experience in running businesses and an ability to think beyond first-order consequences.”

Juneja’s team has participated in 5 companies alongside investors like Accel, Inventus Capital US, IvyCap Ventures and Inflection Point Ventures. Their portfolio founders come from institutions like Stanford, IIT, IIM etc. with a significant exposure to venture building.

The fund’s LP pool is composed almost exclusively of entrepreneurs-turned-investors. Other participating LPs include senior corporate executives from MNCs with specific technical skills including corporate development, fintech, AI etc.

Sectoral focus and Investments so far

The VC firm's typical ticket size is Rs 50 lakh- Rs 3 crore. It prefers to come in at the seed or pre-Series A level. It invests in startups at early revenue stages or predictable revenue stages. So far, their participation has spanned SaaS startups across enterprise in tech, edtech (Purple Tutor, Playto Labs), consumer tech (AndOr Communications) and deeptech/ artificial intelligence (Lincode.ai).

Juneja said the fund likes businesses that build in India, but serve a global audience. Of the investments it has made have so far, the ARR between $600k -2 million, with 70 percent of the revenues for all businesses coming from outside India

