Disneyland Workers Chagrined By Low Wages Are Forced To Live In Cars; Hold Protest At The Park

For many, the wonderland of Disneyland is the place where they go to fulfil their childhood fantasies and dreams. From Mickey to Mini, all their favourite characters line up to amaze people of all ages. But, for those who put up the show, the story is not that rosy.

According to a report from the BBC, many workers inside the world's wonderland are struggling to make ends meet; some of them are forced to live in their cars with their belongings and their pets.

Workers Protest Outside Disneyland

Many, according to the report, are forced to carry out their basic activities, including taking a bath or cleaning themselves inside the company premises.

Owing to these hardships, as many as 10,000 union workers associated with them held their picket signs as they protested at the world-renowned park in California.

Apart from this show of strength, the union voted unanimously to authorise strike action on July 18. This was just days before union contract negotiations for workers were set to resume.

According to the union officials who spoke to the network, 2 in 3 of the employees who work with the mega-giant corporation did not earn enough to cover their basic expenses and were forced to borrow or live under dire circumstances, on the edge. Some workers earn about USD 19.90 an hour for their services.

Increase The Minimum Wage

The US state of California has a minimum wage mandate of USD 20 per hour, which is twice the United States federal mandate of USD 7.25 per hour. Many in the union are demanding an uptick in the figure. Some peg the minimum number at USD 30.48 per hour from the current USD 19.90 per hour.

Many of the workers cited burgeoning rent rates, fuel prices and other inflation-related developments as the primary reasons for the chagrin.

The billion-dollar media company, on its part, said that it is ready to negotiate. If the workers do indeed end up going off their work in protests, it would be historic.

The last time Disneyland saw a strike was 40 years ago, in 1984. This strike lasted for 22 days.

The company shares closed in red on Friday, July 19. Walt Disney shares slumped by 1.08 per cent or USD 1.05, closing at USD 95.74 per share.