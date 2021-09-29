Dish TV India launches female-centric active service ‘Women’s Active’

Expanding its portfolio of value-added services, Dish TV India Limited, has launched the ‘Women’s Active’ service in partnership with FTC Talent Media and Entertainment.

The ‘Women’s Active’ service is a one-stop destination for today's women, who want engaging, informative content on a wide range of areas from mental and physical health, to be up to date with the latest in fashion, nifty hacks on beauty, simple improvisations to upgrade home décor and more.

Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India Ltd, said, “In today’s fast-paced and demanding lifestyle, there is a growing need amongst our women audience, to find holistic and convenient solutions that help manage their day-to-day challenges. Keeping this in mind, we have launched the ‘Women’s Active’ service with carefully selected content. We are confident that the new service will be well received on both the DishTV and D2H platforms.”

Omar Qureshi, CEO, FTC Talent Media & Entertainment said, “The demographics have changed; with more and more women driving content consumer markets, influencing advertising and forcing content providers to think out of the box to keep them engaged. With the marriage of FTC Talent Media & Entertainment along with the outreach of DishTV & D2H, the four ‘E’s of cutting edge, targeted content have been addressed - Entertainment, Education, Empowerment, Engagement. ”

The ad-free service will be accessible on channel number 117 on both DishTV and D2H at just Rs.40 (plus taxes) - per month with a special introductory offer. Customers can give a missed call on 18003150117 for D2H and 18005680117 for DishTV to activate or learn more about the channel

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 03:36 PM IST