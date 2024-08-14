 Discoms Face Financial Constraints Due Delays In Payments From Government Departments: ICRA
The agency has cited delays in realising payments from state government departments for power supply as one of the reasons for the constraint on discom finances and assigned a negative outlook for the power distribution segment.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 08:49 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image/ File Image

The state-owned power distribution companies are facing financial constraints despite improving their aggregate technical and commercial losses, according to an ICRA report.

The agency has cited delays in realising payments from state government departments for power supply as one of the reasons for the constraint on discom finances and assigned a negative outlook for the power distribution segment.

State discom's AT&C

The all-India aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses for state-owned discoms declined from 23 percent in FY2021 to 16.5 per cent in FY2022 and further to 15.8 per cent in FY2023 due to infrastructure upgrades and a higher subsidy payout.

Despite this progress, losses remain particularly high at over 20 per cent for the discoms in Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh, ICRA noted.

Performance of state owned discom

"The performance of state-owned discoms remains constrained by inadequate tariffs relative to the cost of supply, higher-than-regulator-approved AT&C losses, and a considerable debt burden. Further, delays in realising payments from state government departments for power supply constrain the discom finances," ICRA said.

The agency further said its outlook for the power distribution segment remains negative.

ICRA Vice President & Co-Group Head of Corporate Ratings, Vikram V, said: "The tariff-determination process for state discoms has improved following the general elections, with 22 of the 28 states issuing orders for FY2025 as of July 2024 against only 11 states as of May 2024.

BHEL gets 1,600 MW thermal power project from Damodar Valley Corporation
article-image

Tariff hike remains modest

However, the tariff hikes remain modest, with a median 1.7 percent rise for FY2025, lower than the 2.5 percent approved for FY2024. Despite an uptrend in tariff hikes in a few states in recent years, discoms continue to incur losses due to increases in power purchase costs, operating inefficiencies in a few large states, and a high debt burden, he said.

The median five-year CAGR for power purchase costs was over 5 percent for the period leading up to FY2023, whereas the increase in tariffs has been lower, Vikram said.

