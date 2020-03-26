'Direct cash transfers for poor': Highlights of FM's speech announcing Rs 1.7 lakh crore economic package

On Thursday, Nirmala Sitharaman announced a host of measures including a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package for the poor.

Highlights of her announcements:

- Rs 1.7 lakh crore package for poor via cash transfer amid lockdown

- Stimulus package to focus on migrant labourers and daily wage workers

- Will include a mix of food security and direct cash benefits

- PM Gareeb Kalyan scheme will include cash transfers for poor and migrants

- Wage increase under MNREGA will benefit 5 crore families

- Wage increase will result in additional income of Rs 2,000 per worker.

- Cash transfer will be through DBT in eight parts: Farmers, MNREGA, widows, poor pensioners, divyang, women under Jan Dhan Yojana, women and households under Ujjwala scheme, SHGs for women especially under the livelihood mission, organized sector workers under EPFO

- Poor senior citizens, widows and 'divyangs' to receive Rs 1,000 over the next three months.

- Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for each healthcare worker for three months.

- Under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojna, announced for the for next 3 months, at least 80 crore poor people will be covered. Under the scheme, an additional five kilos of rice/wheat will be given along with 1-kilo pulse per household.