'Direct cash transfers for poor': Highlights of FM's speech announcing Rs 1.7 lakh crore economic package

On Thursday, Nirmala Sitharaman announced a host of measures including a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package for the poor.
Highlights of her announcements:
- Rs 1.7 lakh crore package for poor via cash transfer amid lockdown
- Stimulus package to focus on migrant labourers and daily wage workers
- Will include a mix of food security and direct cash benefits
- PM Gareeb Kalyan scheme will include cash transfers for poor and migrants
- Wage increase under MNREGA will benefit 5 crore families
- Wage increase will result in additional income of Rs 2,000 per worker.
- Cash transfer will be through DBT in eight parts: Farmers, MNREGA, widows, poor pensioners, divyang, women under Jan Dhan Yojana, women and households under Ujjwala scheme, SHGs for women especially under the livelihood mission, organized sector workers under EPFO
- Poor senior citizens, widows and 'divyangs' to receive Rs 1,000 over the next three months.
- Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for each healthcare worker for three months.
- Wage increase under MNREGA will benefit 5 crore families. Wage increase will result in additional income of Rs 2,000 per worker.
- 80 crore people will come under the ‘Pradhan mantra Gareeb Kalyan Ana Yojana. will get 5 kg of wheat/rice for free in addition to what they are already getting. also give one kg of one choice of pulse to each household for the next three months.
- Under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojna, announced for the for next 3 months, at least 80 crore poor people will be covered. Under the scheme, an additional five kilos of rice/wheat will be given along with 1-kilo pulse per household.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)