Dipti Rode joins L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as Senior Creative Director

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has announced the appointment of Dipti Rode as Senior Creative Director. She is an experienced Creative Director with a demonstrated history of working in the marketing and advertising industry. Dipti is a seasoned creative hand with over 14 years of professional experience across leading agencies in India. She joins the agency from What’s Your Problem (WYP) where she was instrumental in driving creative engagement and strategy for brands like Arrow, Tanishq, Future Generali, Johnnie Walker among others. Prior to WYP, Dipti has worked with Publicis Ambience, DDB Mudra and Think Why Not.