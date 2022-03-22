Dindigul Thalappakatti termed as largest biryani brand in India

One of the most celebrated legendary brand, Dindigul Thalappakatti has been assessed as the largest biryani brand of India as per Indian Organised Biryani Market Industry report published by Technopak.

The recognition outlines the company's commitment to quality, presentation and service provided across India and outside India.

The Indian food services market has witnessed a strong growth momentum in the last decade due to changing consumer behaviour that has seen an increase in the tendency to eat out; ensuring the constant growth of the Indian food services market.

Due to COVID-19, consumers have become more cautious about hygiene and safety issues. QSRs or CDRs chains are targeting to meet all the requirements of consumers in the new normal, from high food quality and service standards to superior processes or delivery capabilities.

The QSR and CDR sub-segments had a combined market share of the total chain market of 76 per cent and 81 per cent in FY 2015 and FY 2020, respectively, and are expected to have a combined market share of 86 per cent by FY 2025.

Biryani has been an integral part of Indian cuisine for more than two decades now and according to a Swiggy yearly report, Biryani has been the most ordered item since 2017.

During November 21, Dindigul Thalappakatti has generated over Rs 21 crores of revenue from 75 outlets in India and 50 per cent of the sale has been contributed by biryani, making the brand the largest player in the country. The brand is known for its heritage and authentic Thalappakatti biryani that consists of artfully blended spices that trace back to over 60 years.

The coveted recipes consist of special homemade spices and a unique taste for different taste palettes. Dindigul Thalappakatti opened their first outlet decades earlier than any other brand in the market today and their strong brand equity was built over the decades on local culture, folklore and word of mouth.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashutosh Bihani, The CEO of Dindigul Thalappakatti Restaurants said, ''We are thrilled to be recognised as the largest biryani brand in South India. The Indian Organised Biryani Market Industry Report details the commitment we have taken across our organisation in providing high food quality, superior service standard, maintaining strict hygiene protocols all at a great price point. This year, we look forward to expanding the brand in other states of South India so the consumers can get a taste of the legendary biryani.''

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 06:17 PM IST