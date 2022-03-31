Digital workflow company ServiceNow to open 2 data centres in India

ServiceNow, digital workflow company, on Thursday announced to open data centres in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The company also announced that in collaboration with partners and customers, 18,000 people will be trained and certified in India by the end of this year to meet the growing demand for ServiceNow product specialists.

"India is a top growth market for ServiceNow and we are seeing larger local organisations partnering with us to benefit from the power of our Platform to drive their digital transformation needs," said Arun Balasubramanian, ServiceNow Managing Director India & SAARC.

ServiceNow has seen strong demand for its AI-powered products such as IT Service Management Pro, Customer Service Management Pro, and HR Service Delivery Pro.

"The new data centres enable even more financial services, technology and other regulated verticals to reap the benefits of ServiceNow's single, unifying Platform for digital business," Balasubramanian added.

The India data centre market to forecast grow more than 15 percent through to 2027.

"These data centres give ServiceNow's customers and partners a sustainable way to responsibly source cloud data hosting in India and contribute positively to their own ESG commitments," said Mike Lents, Senior Vice President, Global Cloud Services, ServiceNow.

(With IANS inputs)

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 12:28 PM IST