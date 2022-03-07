Digital lending NBFC Clix Capital targets Rs 4,000 cr loan disbursal in FY 2023

Digital lending NBFC Clix Capital Services on Monday said it plans to disburse over Rs 4,000 crore as loans in the next fiscal year beginning April 1.

The company has also crossed Rs 15,000 crore disbursement milestone since its rechristening from GE Capital 5 years ago, the company said in a release.

The non-banking financial company (NBFC) said it has been servicing individual borrowers and MSMEs and has disbursed more than 50 lakh loans till date.

A majority of the company's disbursements have gone to MSMEs who have received about 48 per cent of these funds.

The company has a month-on-month targeted disbursal rate of over Rs 350 crore, Clix Capital said.

''We have set a target of disbursing over Rs 4,000 crore for FY 2022-23 and we are very much on course for that. Ever since our inception, we have been redefining the lending space in India by creating products and services that meet the financial needs of our customers.

''Today, Clix Capital has created history by disbursing Rs 15,000 crore to individuals and businesses since we started 5 years ago,'' Rakesh Kaul, CEO – Clix Capital, said.

He said, over the years the company has expanded its ecosystem and serviced individual borrowers and funded across sectors, and will continue to do so.

''Our vision lies in simplifying lending and enabling financial inclusion for all people. We have succeeded in this mission having touched over 50 lakh customer lives in our journey till date,''Kaul said.

Clix said it has invested significantly in crafting a complete end-to-end digital journey for its consumers. A customer can receive the loan in his/her bank account within minutes.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 02:32 PM IST