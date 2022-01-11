Digital innovation key to India's inclusive growth: Microsoft

Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, stated that technology is helping bridge social and economic gaps as well as foster innovation and transformation, offering a opportunity to deliver inclusive growth for all, as India navigates the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maheshwari stated that tech intensity is the engine of future readiness across small and large businesses and industries, and this has further been accelerated by the pandemic".

Dr Devi Shetty, Chairman and Executive Director, Narayana Health, said that India can use technology to make healthcare preventive, predictive, accessible and affordable.

(With inputs from IANS)

