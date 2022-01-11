e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 03:17 PM IST

Digital innovation key to India's inclusive growth: Microsoft

Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said that tech intensity is the engine of future readiness across small and large businesses and industries.
Technology is helping bridge social and economic gaps as well as foster innovation. |

Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, stated that technology is helping bridge social and economic gaps as well as foster innovation and transformation, offering a opportunity to deliver inclusive growth for all, as India navigates the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maheshwari stated that tech intensity is the engine of future readiness across small and large businesses and industries, and this has further been accelerated by the pandemic".

Dr Devi Shetty, Chairman and Executive Director, Narayana Health, said that India can use technology to make healthcare preventive, predictive, accessible and affordable.

