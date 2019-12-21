Diesel price hiked for third consecutive day, petrol remains stable

On Saturday, diesel price was once again increased by 21 paise per litre for third consecutive day. While petrol rates have remained unchanged today.

A litre of diesel costs Rs 69.80 in Mumbai, and Rs 66.54 in Delhi, while a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 80.29 in Mumbai, and Rs 74.63 in Delhi. Retail prices of the two automobile fuels are revised daily. Prices vary across the country due to differences in levies imposed by states.

Crude oil prices on Friday rose marginally by Re 1 to Rs 4,361 per barrel as speculators created fresh positions amid positive global trends. Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices higher in futures trade.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude for delivery in January traded higher by Re 1, or 0.02 per cent, to Rs 4,361 per barrel in 19,281 lots. Crude oil for February delivery was quoting lower by Rs 4, or 0.09 per cent, at Rs 4,359 per barrel with an open interest of 422 lots. Globally, the West Texas Intermediate was trading up 0.48 per cent to USD 61.22 per barrel. Meanwhile, Brent crude, the international benchmark, edged up 0.18 per cent to USD 66.66 per barrel in New York.

(Inputs from PTI)