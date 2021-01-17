Diesel, petrol prices remain unchanged for third consecutive day - Check today's fuel price in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata here

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the third consecutive day on Sunday.

In the national capital, petrol was sold at a record high level of Rs 84.70 per litre. Prices in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata were Rs 91.32, Rs 87.40 and Rs 86.15 per litre, respectively.

Across the country, the pump price of diesel remained static on Sunday. In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata, diesel was sold for Rs 74.88, Rs 81.60, Rs 80.19 and Rs 78.47 per litre, respectively.

Petrol price is at a record high in Delhi and is just a shy away from the highest ever rate of Rs 91.34 in Mumbai. Diesel price in Mumbai is at an all-time high.