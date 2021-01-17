Diesel, petrol prices remain unchanged for third consecutive day - Check today's fuel price in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata here

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the third consecutive day on Sunday.
In the national capital, petrol was sold at a record high level of Rs 84.70 per litre. Prices in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata were Rs 91.32, Rs 87.40 and Rs 86.15 per litre, respectively.
Across the country, the pump price of diesel remained static on Sunday. In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata, diesel was sold for Rs 74.88, Rs 81.60, Rs 80.19 and Rs 78.47 per litre, respectively.
Petrol price is at a record high in Delhi and is just a shy away from the highest ever rate of Rs 91.34 in Mumbai. Diesel price in Mumbai is at an all-time high.
State-owned fuel retailers -- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) -- had on January 6, resumed daily price revision after nearly a month-long hiatus.
The auto fuel price rise was on hold for the last five days after petrol and diesel prices had increased on two successive days last week on Wednesday and Thursday taking gasoline to record high levels in Delhi while keeping prices very close to record high levels in other metro cities.
The recent surge in fuel prices came on the back of a surge in crude oil prices as the price of benchmark Brent crude rose over $57 a barrel. It has, however, declined and now is around $55 per barrel.
The rise is primarily on account of Saudi Arabia's decision on unilateral production cuts to balance oil prices on pandemic-affected demand reduction in an oversupplied market.
(Inputs from Agencies)
