Diamines & Chemicals’ chairman buys four luxury apartments in Raheja Artesia for Rs 80 crore

Diamines & Chemicals’ chairman Amit Mahendra Mehta is making the most of the stamp duty cut in India’s financial capital. The industrialist has bought four luxury apartments in Mumbai’s upmarket Worli area for Rs 80 crore, stated a news report .

Mehta has bought four apartments in Raheja Artesia on the 31st floor for Rs 80 crore—unit numbers 3102 with a carpet area of 3,875 sq ft for Rs 22.5 crore, 3101 with an area of 3,064 sq ft for Rs 17.8 crore, 3103 with an area of 3,875 sq ft for Rs 22.5 crore, and 3104 with an area of 3064 sq ft for Rs 17.8 crore. These units come with three car parks each.

The report added that while the property agreements were finalised on 31 December 2020, the registrations were done on 20 January. The stamp duties paid for these four apartments are Rs 35.6 lakh, Rs 45.1 lakh, Rs 45.1 lakh, and Rs 35.6 lakh for units 3101, 3102, 3103, and 3104, respectively.

The state government had allowed buyers to take the benefit of stamp duty at the rate of 2 per cent in December itself and register the property before March 2021.