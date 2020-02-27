Diageo PLC sees sales taking a hit on coronavirus

BENGALURU: Diageo PLC, the parent company of United Spirits Ltd, expects its organic revenues to slump by 225-325 mln Pound sterling (about Rs 20.9 bn-30.1 bn) in the financial year ending June 30, 2020 owing to the impact of coronavirus, the company told the London Stock Exchange.

The largest spirits maker, which offers luxury brands including Johnnie Walker and Tanqueray, said this range could change further given the evolving situation.

It said the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 may lead to a 140-200 mln pound sterling (nearly Rs 13.0-18.5 bn) hit on organic operating profit for the year ending June 30. China, the epicentre of the coronavirus disease, is among the largest markets for luxury spirits and accounts for 3% of Diageo's total sales.

The company noted that in Greater China, bars and restaurants have largely been closed and resulted in a substantial reduction in banqueting.

The company said the significant disruption seen since the end of January may last till March.

The company expects gradual improvement, with consumption returning to normal levels towards the end of June 2020.

Diageo noted that the spread of the virus to several other Asian countries, especially South Korea, Japan and Thailand, has led to events being postponed, fewer conferences and banquets, and a drop in tourism--which have all derailed on-trade consumption. The company expects gradual improvement throughout the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Diageo also expects the recovery of passenger traffic, mainly in the Asian region, to be gradual, resulting in weaker performance for the remainder of fiscal 2020.

"The COVID-19 situation is dynamic and continues to evolve and these ranges exclude any impact of the COVID-19 situation on other markets beyond those mentioned above. We will continue to monitor the situation closely," it said.

The company remains confident of growth opportunities in its Greater China and Asia Pacific business.

"We will continue to invest behind our brands, ensuring we are strongly positioned for the expected recovery in consumer demand," it added.