DHL Express buys 12 electric cargo planes from US-based Eviation

DHL Express, and Eviation, the Seattle-area based manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, announced that DHL is the first to order 12 fully electric Alice eCargo planes from Eviation.

Eviation’s Alice enables airlines – both cargo and passenger – to operate a zero-emission fleet. Eviation expects to deliver the Alice electric aircraft to DHL Express in 2024.

“We firmly believe in a future with zero-emission logistics,” says John Pearson, CEO of DHL Express. “Therefore, our investments always follow the objective of improving our carbon footprint. On our way to clean logistics operations, the electrification of every transport mode plays a crucial role and will significantly contribute to our overall sustainability goal of zero emissions.

Alice can be flown by a single pilot and will carry 1,200 kilograms (2,600 lbs). It will require 30 minutes or less to charge per flight hour and have a maximum range of up to 815 kilometers (440 nautical miles). Alice will operate in all environments currently serviced by piston and turbine aircraft. Alice’s advanced electric motors have fewer moving parts to increase reliability and reduce maintenance costs. Its operating software constantly monitors flight performance to ensure optimal efficiency.

Eviation CEO Omer Bar-Yohay said, “Partnering with companies like DHL is a testament that the electric era is upon us. This announcement is a significant milestone on our quest to transform the future of flight across the globe.”

The aircraft is ideal for feeder routes and requires less investment in station infrastructure. The Alice can be charged while loading and unloading operations occur, ensuring quick turnaround times that maintain DHL Express’ tight schedules.

Travis Cobb, EVP Global Network Operations and Aviation for DHL Express, said, “Our aspiration is to make a substantial contribution in reducing our carbon footprint, and these advancements in fleet and technology will go a long way in achieving further carbon reductions.”