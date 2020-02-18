DHFL stock zooms to hit upper circuit as over two dozens entities interested in takeover

New Delhi: Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd on Tuesday shot up 5 per cent to hit upper price band after more than two dozen entities put in bids to takeover the debt-laden firm.

The stock zoomed 4.97 per cent to Rs 10.34 apiece on the BSE. On the NSE, the stock rose 4.59 per cent to Rs 10.25 a unit. Its shares hit the upper price band on both the stock exchanges.

Adani Group, KKR, Bain Capital, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Piramal Enterprises are among the more than two dozen entities that have put in bids for crippled DHFL, the first financial services player undergoing insolvency process, according to two sources.