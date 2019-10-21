DHFL confirms enforcement agency visited co''s offices

New Delhi: Following are key excerpts from an exchange filing by Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd on Sunday, in response to a query by the exchange on a media report:
(The Economic Times had reported that the Enforcement Directorate searched Dewan Housing Finance Corp offices on allegations of money laundering in a land deal)
* The company confirmed that officials from the Enforcement Directorate had visited one of its offices and questioned some senior officials
* As part of the investigation, the company provided all necessary documents to the enforcement agency
On Friday, shares of Dewan Housing Finance Corp ended 4.9% higher at 21.45 rupees on the National Stock Exchange.
