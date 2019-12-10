DHFL asks banks to submit claims by December 17

Mumbai: Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd has asked creditors to submit their claims with proof to the Reserve Bank of India-appointed administrator of the company by Dec 17, the company informed the exchanges.

Financial creditors have been asked to submit their claims through electronic means, and other creditors may submit their claims in person, by post, or by electronic means, the company said in its notification.

Dewan Housing Finance owes 937.2 bln rupees to operational and financial creditors, including banks and mutual funds.

This comes after the National Company Law Tribunal, on Dec 2, admitted Reserve Bank of India's plea for initiation of corporate insolvency proceedings against Dewan Housing under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, the first mortgage lender to be referred to the tribunal by the regulator.