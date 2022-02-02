Dhani launches zero brokerage trading platform

Dhani Stocks Limited (formerly known as Indiabulls Securities Limited), announced the launch of its modern trading platform – Dhani Stocks, offering its users Zero Brokerage across all segments including Equity, F&O, Intra-day and Delivery.

The trading platform will be part of the Dhani App with a single click login functionality. The app has been designed with the theme of ‘less is more’ having only the most useful functionalities, thus minimising clutter and making the trading experience simply simple.

The company also offers Zero Account Opening Charges & Zero Annual Maintenance Charges along with an end to end online process.

The platform with its all new UI/X will ease the complexity of online trading through features like one-click trade execution, real-time quotes, in-depth stock analysis, customizable watchlists, one click IPO investments etc.

Divyesh Shah, CEO, Dhani Stocks, “When we started revamping Dhani Stocks – we wanted to only solve for – Making Trading Simpler. It’s just the beginning and we are working towards offering a unified experience across mobile, web and app. We want to reach out to the heartland of India and make Dhani Stocks their preferred trading platform. ”

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 01:02 PM IST