DGTR recommends imposing countervailing duty on imports of aluminium wires from Malaysia: Here's all you need to know

The commerce ministry has recommended imposition of countervailing duty on certain types of aluminium wires from Malaysia for five years, a move aimed at guarding domestic players from imports that are subsidised by that country.

The ministry's investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) in its findings after a probe stated that imposition of definitive countervailing duty is required to offset subsidisation.

"The authority recommends imposition of definitive countervailing duty...for a period of five years," DGTR said in a notification.

The authority considers it necessary to recommend imposition of the duty on the imports, it added.

The finance ministry takes the final call on imposition of the duty.